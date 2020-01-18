Now 'Shaheen Bagh' in Lucknow; Women on dharna against CAA

Braving the extreme cold wave conditions, hundreds of women, some carrying their little children, embarked on a 'dharna' at the historic 'Ghantaghar' (clock tower) in Lucknow, against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act ( CAA).

The women, who started their peaceful protest on Friday evening, spent the cold and foggy night at the venue and all efforts to persuade the protesters to call off their dharna failed to bear fruits.

According to sources, the administration switched off the street lights and closed the public toilet near the venue in an unsuccessful bid to force them to end their protest.

Sources said that the officials asked the women to vacate the venue and later switched off the street lights when they refused.

''We are not going anywhere, we will remain here. We have also brought our little ones with us,'' said one of the women while speaking to DH on Saturday.

The local residents provided food and water to the protesting women, who carried placards against the CAA and NRC and tricolors in their hands.

''Only women are there in the protest....males are not allowed,'' said another protester.

''The government wants to divide Hindus and Muslims...CAA must be scrapped,'' she added.

Security personnel, including a large number of women cops, have been camping at the venue. ''We are keeping a strict watch on the situation,'' said a senior police official here.

Similar dharnas have been going on in Rampur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Bareilly and Deoband towns in the state. All these sit-ins were organised by the women and there was hardly any presence of politicians though the latter have extended them support.

UP Police, which came under sharp attack from different quarters for their brutal crackdown on the CAA protesters last month, have so far refrained from using force.