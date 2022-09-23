Nupur Sharma case: SC transfers all present, future FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered transfer of all present and future FIRs lodged against Times Now anchor Navika Kumar to Delhi Police with regard to the remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate on May 26.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari provided relief to the senior journalist who sought orders for consolidation of FIRs lodged in various states, five in West Bengal, two in Maharashtra, one in Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi police.

The court said it had already passed similar order in the case of Nupur Sharma and there can't be two probe agencies with regard to a co-accused.

The court also granted her interim protection from any coercive action for eight weeks with regard to multiple FIRs, in order to enable her to approach the Delhi High Court for relief.

The bench relied upon the previous order passed in case of Nupur Sharma on August 10, when the court had similarly ordered that no coercive action can be taken against her in multiple FIRs registered so far and also in cases, which could be lodged in future in connection with her remarks during the debate.

"The FIRs/complaints which are transferred to IFSO unit of Delhi Police, in which the petitioner is also a co-accused, there cannot be two investigating agencies with respect to the same FIRs/complaints arising out of the same incident/occurrence with respect to different co-accused," the bench said.