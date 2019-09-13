Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi from November 4 to 15

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the return of the controversial odd-even scheme — odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days — in the national capital between November 4 and 15.

The scheme was earlier implemented twice — from January 1-15 and April 15-30 in 2016 — in the capital but was not repeated again as the goverment faced opposition from people as well as experts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Odd-Even vehicle scheme to be implemented from 4th to 15th November, 2019. pic.twitter.com/qVmLChGHsd — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Kejriwal said this is part of the seven-point action plan to combat pollution in November, specially due to stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab. The seven-point action plan also includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city. Water will also be sprinkled at localities which have high dust content.

"Last week, I had shared the happy news that pollution in Delhi has decreased by 25%. We need to reduce it further," he told a press conference.

Last time, the scheme had invited criticism from several quarters as people faced trouble in commuting as the public transport system was not up to the mark. This time too, the challenges remain. Also, experts said the odd-even scheme was only a small step in controlling pollution and the government should follow up with more strong steps.

In 2017, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had said they would enforce plans like 'odd-even', order cars off roads and shut schools if needed to tackle pollution.