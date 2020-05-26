Ola resumes services at Delhi airport

Cab aggregator Ola has resumed services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, a company statement said on Tuesday.

Specially trained staff will be deployed at the Delhi airport to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners and car audit before every pick-up, it said.

As part of '10 Steps To A Safer Ride' initiative, safety precautions have been stipulated for both drivers and passengers.

“We are working closely with the team at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines,” Anand Subramanian, spokesperson at Ola, said.

In addition to Delhi, people in 21 other cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Patna, Varanasi, among others can book Ola cabs.

As a strong measure, drivers and customers have been given the option of cancelling a ride if someone is not wearing a mask to ensure safety from the COVID-19 infection.

The cab drivers will require selfie-authentication to ensure they wear masks before the start of every ride. They will also be provided hygiene kits, including sanitisers and disinfectants.

All cabs will be disinfected after rides, the statement said.

The customers will also have to wear masks compulsorily and sanitise their hands.

To avoid re-circulation of air, air conditioners will be switched off and windows will be kept open, it said.

Only two passengers will be allowed in a cab.

Passengers need to handle their luggage to maintain social distancing and preferably use cashless payment as further safety precaution against the infection, the statement added.