One terrorist killed in operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

One terrorist killed in operation in J&K's Rajouri

Five army personnel were killed on Friday in an explosion triggered by the militants during the ongoing operation to flush out the terrorists

PTI
PTI, Rajouri/Jammu,
  • May 06 2023, 09:48 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 09:54 ist
Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district. Credit; PTI Photo

A terrorist was killed and another was most likely injured on Saturday in an ongoing operation in the densely forested area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army said.

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by the militants during the ongoing operation to flush out the terrorists.

"In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi forest, Rajouri sector, by Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, at around 7 am the cordon, while closing in, spotted and pinned down the terrorists.

"In the ensuing gunbattle one terrorist has been neutralised and one terrorist is likely to be injured," a defence spokesperson said.

He said an AK-56 rifle, four magazines, 56 bullets, one 9 mm pistol, its three magazines and three grenades were seized from the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were not known immediately.

The operation is underway, the spokesperson added.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
Terrorism

