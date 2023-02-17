Out to collect firewood, woman killed by tiger in Uttar Pradesh

A woman died after she was attacked by a tiger when she had gone to collect firewood in the Kishanpur Sanctuary in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Parvati, 18, a resident of Koriyana village, entered the core zone of the sanctuary while collecting firewood and was attacked by a tiger, said Raj Kumar Sharma, Range Officer, Mailani range of Kishanpur Sanctuary, who visited the spot.

Also Read | Tiger that had claimed 2 lives captured in Kodagu

Hearing the woman's cries, locals rushed to her rescue and managed to drive the tiger away. However, Parvati succumbed to her injuries minutes later, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials said.