Over 100 medical staff members at Rishikesh AIIMS test positive for Covid

Over 100 medical staff members at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 110 doctors and nursing staff here tested positive for the infection, AIIMS PRO Harish Thapliyal said, adding that they were all vaccinated.

Being in direct contact with Covid patients daily may have been the reason behind such a large number of them testing positive for the infection, he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of dedicated Covid hospital here, Vijayesh Bhardwaj, was also found infected with the infection.