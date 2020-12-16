Owaisi to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with smaller outfits

In what could queer the electoral pitch for the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and other 'secular' parties in Uttar Pradesh, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest the next Assembly polls in the state in alliance with smaller outfits.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday, said here his party was in favour of allying with smaller outfits in Uttar Pradesh in next year's Assembly elections. Asaduddin was on a two-day visit to the state.

Rajbhar said after the meeting that seven other smaller outfits had also decided to join the alliance. ''We will contest the polls together and oust the BJP from power in the state,'' he added.

Owaisi said that he would also meet Shivpal Singh Yadav, the estranged uncle of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, to discuss the possibility of joining the alliance. ''Shivpal Yadav is an important political figure,'' he remarked, when queried whether the issue of alliance would also be discussed.

The AIMIM chief hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee over the latter's allegation that the former was working as a 'B team' of the BJP and was also receiving funds from the saffron party. ''No one can buy Asauddin Owaisi,'' he said also rejecting the assertions that he was helping the BJP by dividing the Muslim votes.

Owaisi's party had made handsome gains in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Bihar and managed to win five seats there, especially in the Muslim dominated 'Seemanchal' region upsetting the electoral arithmetic of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance.

Although the SP rubbished the suggestions that Owaisi could dent the former's Muslim vote bank, political observers said that AIMIM could make inroads in the minority community votes of the SP and Congress.