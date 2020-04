Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

"At 5.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortar in the Mankote sector," a defense spokesperson said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.