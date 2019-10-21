Pakistan shells two sectors along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling on civilian areas and forward posts in two sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an Army official said.

This came a day after the Indian Army in a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in Palistan oK, killing six to 10 of their soldiers and as many terrorists.

"Today, at about 3.45 pm, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district," the Army official said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Saturday, Pakistan military had resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Three others were also injured in the attack.