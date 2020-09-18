Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated.
"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC at Kanzalwan in Gurez sector today morning by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
There were no reports of any casualties so far.
