Pakistan violates new ceasefire pact for first time

In first violation of February ceasefire pact, Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing on Indian border posts along international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said that around 6.00 am, Pakistan Rangers targeted Border Security Forces (BSF) patrolling party along the IB in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

BSF officials said they retaliated in a effective manner and gave befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

Earlier, on February 24 this year, in an unexpected move, both India and Pakistan announced that there Army on both sides will strictly abide by the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control and the IB and also address “each other's” core issues as well as concerns.

The re-commitment to the 2003 ceasefire came at a time when tensions were slowly ebbing at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where India and China had been involved in a stand-off for almost nine months.

According to official figures last year there were 5,133 instances of ceasefire violations along LoC with 46 fatalities on Indian side