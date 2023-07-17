Pakistan woman who crossed over to India to be with lover detained by UP ATS

Seema Ghulam Haider, the Pakistani woman who had crossed over to India from Nepal with her four children in May this year, to be with her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, was on Monday detained by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police for 'questioning'. She had met Sachin on PUBG, a gaming app.

The ATS team also detained Sachin and his father Netrapal, according to the police sources here. Sources said that the ATS and the UP police personnel blocked the entry and exit into the lane in Rabupura village in Greater Noida before entering their house. The ATS later drove away with the trio.

Sources said that Seema, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, was detained for questioning following intelligence inputs that her uncle and brother were in the service of the Pakistan army.

The police officials refused to divulge the details but sources said that Seema was being questioned to ascertain under what circumstances she came into contact with Sachin, her contacts in Pakistan and also investigate her call details.

Seema had earlier rejected assertions that she could be a 'spy' and had said that she would prefer to "die" in India rather than go back to Pakistan, where, she said, she would "definitely" be killed.

The couple was arrested on July 4 and sent to jail. Seema had allegedly been residing at Sachin's Greater Noida home without disclosing her identity. The couple, however, was released on bail later. ''I am not a spy....I came to India to be with Sachin...I will not go back to Pakistan.....I will be killed if I go there,'' she had told reporters.

Sources said that three mobile phones, Aadhaar cards and a sim were recovered from her possession, when she was arrested. The questions mainly pertain to her meeting Sachin, about her life at Karachi in Pakistan and her knowledge of Hindi. Seema has "converted" to Hinduism and has also given Hindu names to her three daughters and a son.

Seema had said that she sold a plot to arrange money and flew to Dubai before flying to Nepal. She entered India from Nepal. She also claimed that her husband Ghulam Haider, who worked in a Gulf country, used to torture her.