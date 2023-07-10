Pastor, 9 others held for carrying out illegal conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Pastor, 9 others held over illegal conversion in UP

It has been alleged that Baburam and his wife were luring the villagers to convert to Christianity by promising to cure their diseases, including cancer, police said.

PTI
PTI, Bahraich (UP),
  • Jul 10 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 09:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten people, including a pastor, were arrested for allegedly indulging in illegal religious conversion in Nanpara area here, police said on Monday.

Nanpara Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Pandey said pastor Baburam is accused of luring poor villagers to convert to Christianity in Siddhanpurwa village. Some other people assisted him in this work.

Also Read: 3 held for indulging in illegal conversion in UP's Kaushambi

Ten people, including Baburam, were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered against 19 people on charges of unlawful conversion. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Pandey said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Religious conversion
Bahraich

