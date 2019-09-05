Pay fine, get helmet: Rajasthan mulls new traffic rule

The Rajasthan government is planning to give free ISI marked helmets with a challan of Rs 1,000 to those who are caught driving without helmets, according to a report by The Times of India.

Until now, several penalties revised under the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act have not been implemented in Rajasthan. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told the newspaper on September 4 that all penalties under the Act cannot be imposed in Rajasthan.

“We will take a call (on the implementation of the new MV Act) in Rajasthan keeping in mind the sentiments of our people. Though, we are planning to provide free helmets to those who pay a challan of Rs 1,000 for driving without helmets,” Khachariyawas said.

The move will reduce resentment among people over a hike in the penalty under the newly implemented Act. Under the new law, fines for all traffic offences have been raised to curb the growing traffic problems and corruption.

The state transport department is said to be preparing a proposal to make the proposal a reality, Khachariyawas said.

A day ago, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had chaired a high-level meeting on the issue of implementing the new Motor Vehicle Act. The committee decided that initially, the compounding fees will be kept at minimal levels while stress will be given on increasing awareness about traffic safety in Rajasthan, Gehlot had said.

The transport officials in the state said that they are making efforts to identify the serious traffic offences.

The minister has assured that the Rajasthan government will not hurry in implementing the new Act in the state.