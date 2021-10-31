Pens, books should replace guns and stones: J&K police chief

Pens, books must replace guns, stones: J&K police chief

The police chief said the situation in Kashmir is quite “under control and the people only want peace as they are against all forms of violence.”

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid
  Oct 31 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 16:07 ist
Children play with toy guns next to Indian security force personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Stating that nobody in Kashmir wants violence, Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that guns and stones should be dropped and replaced with pens and books.

“Violence has created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among people of the valley. Now there is a time when pens and books should replace guns and stones,” he told reporters on the sidelines of J&K police marathon event, here.

“People have condemned all the recent violent incidents and have always cooperated with the security forces. Many children today participated in this event which is a positive step towards peace and development,” Singh said.

He advised the youth to focus on their future "so that development takes place in the Valley".

The police chief said that the security forces and the police always try to organize events for people, especially children and youth, to boost their confidence.

“Earlier, Jashn-e-Dal and a cycle race was organized. These events are organized to create a sense of confidence among the youth to make them competent in every sphere," he said.

 Singh said that today’s program was organized to promote peace and unity as on 31st October is celebrated as National Unity Day.

