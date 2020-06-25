PIL for rules on Covid testing of mentally ill homeless

PIL for guidelines on Covid-19 testing of mentally ill homeless; HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 14:37 ist
A medic collects samples via Rapid Antigen for Covid-19 test at NDMC Child Welfare Center in Sarojini Nagar, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and the AAP government on Thursday to reply to a PIL seeking directions to them to issue guidelines for Covid-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to them seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer alleging a "casual approach" on the part of the Delhi government, particularly its Chief Secretary, while dealing with issues of health of homeless persons with mental illness. 

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal claimed in his petition that the Delhi government has not taken seriously the lack of guidelines with respect to Covid-19 testing of mentally ill homeless persons.

He said the high court had on June 9 directed it to address the grievances raised by him in another PIL with regard to mentally ill homeless persons in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy. 

He said that on June 13 he also sent a representation to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government for providing treatment to mentally ill homeless persons in the national capital who have no residence proof.

Delhi HC
Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party
Coronavirus
COVID-19

