PIL in HC seeks removal of unauthorised constructions at Sainik Farms

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought removal of allegedly unauthorised constructions in the green zone area at Sainik Farms, Neb Sarai and Indra Enclave colonies in south Delhi.

The matter was listed on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which adjourned it to January 27 as the lawyer for the petitioner could not join the virtual hearing due to connectivity issues.

The petition by Arvind Kumar, who claims to be a social activist, has alleged that the authorities have taken no action against the unauthorised constructions despite several representations and complaints to them about the same.

In his plea, filed through advocate Roop Ram Jangu, Kumar has claimed that the illegal construction was going on despite the high court orders prohibiting it.

He has sought directions to the Delhi government, police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove all unauthorised constructions and encroachments from the areas mentioned in the petition.