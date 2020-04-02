PIL in SC for restoring 4G speed Internet speed in J&K

A group, 'Foundation for Media Professionals' has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to restore 4G speed mobile internet data services in Jammu and Kashmir. It contended doctors, patients and the general public were unable to access the latest information, guidelines, advisories, daily updates and restrictions on COVID-19 pandemic.

In a PIL, the group through its president and noted journalist Paranjoy Guna Thakurta said the effective and speedy internet was an indispensable tool in the struggle against COVID-19.

The petitioner specifically challenged the March 26 order, restricting Internet speed.

It contended not restoring the mobile Internet speed to 4G in Jammu and Kashmir, in line with the rest of the country and in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the "vague" ground of national security was a violation of the fundamental rights of life, dignity, free speech and shows non-application of mind.

"The restriction in respect of mobile internet speeds effectively amounts to a targeted roll-back of such rights in respects of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir," the petition filed by advocate Shadan Farasat, stated.

It pointed out that the Internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been restricted for over seven months, following the abrogation of the special status of the Kashmiri people under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.