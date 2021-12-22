PIL in top court seeks naming ministers Ajay Mishra, Keshav Prasad Maurya accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to probe the alleged involvement of Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya in the Lakhimpur violence case, related to mowing down of farmers.

In his plea, former BSF member Tej Bahadur Yadav sought a direction to the SIT, formed by the Supreme Court, to name Mishra and Maurya as accused in the matter.

He claimed that Mishra had threatened the victims prior to the incident on October 3 and subsequently, sent his son for executing his plan.

Also Read — Opposition MPs hold march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, demand Ajay Mishra's sacking

The SIT had recently claimed the killings were not a negligent act committed by the accused; rather, it was done intentionally as per a premeditated plan.

On November 17, the court had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe and to ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality in the investigation".

As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed, when a car allegedly ferrying the Union Minister's son ran over a group of protesters, who had gathered to oppose a programme attended by Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lakhimpur Kheri. The minister's son has been arrested in the case.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: