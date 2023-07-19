Pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by them on Wednesday, following which a group of agitated people manhandled the duo.

The accused -- Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) -- have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

Police said the woman works as a pilot with a private airline while her husband is deployed with the ground staff in another private airline. After the incident came to light, the couple was confronted by the victim's relatives and others who also manhandled them.

The minor girl was employed at the couple's house through the victim’s relative who also works in a nearby house, they added.

In a purported video, the alleged couple could be seen manhandled and beaten up by a mob. Some of the women were also seen slapping and pulling the hair of the accused woman who was in her uniform.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Poornima was heard apologising in the video while Kaushik was seen shielding her from the agitated mob saying that “she would die...Leave her..”. An elderly man intervened and then the crowd dispersed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that around 9 am, information was received at Dwarka South police station regarding the mistreatment of a child who worked as a domestic help.

It was found that a 10-year-old girl has been working at the couple’s house for the last two months. The minor was beaten up by the duo on Wednesday and her relative witnessed this.

After the matter came to notice, a crowd gathered outside the couple's residence. They confronted the couple and also manhandled them, the DCP said.

The minor girl was medically examined and counselled by a counsellor, he added.

According to police, the victim has injuries on her eyes and also has burn marks on her body.

"We have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and section 75 Juvenile Justice Act," the DCP said.

No allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled by the victim, police said.

When asked if an action would be taken against those who manhandled the couple, the officer said that the action will be taken as per the complaint.