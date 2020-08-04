Places of worship to open in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday decided to open religious premises and places of worship from August 16 but extended other standard operating procedures for Covid-19 containment till August 31.

"Major decision by J&K Government. All religious places and places of worship to open in Jammu & Kashmir from August 16, 2020. Religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

According to an order issued by the chief secretary, a separate SOP will be issued for opening of religious places.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared all districts of Kashmir except Bandipora as red zones while Ramban is the only district in Jammu division to be included in this category.

Doda and Kishtwar districts are placed in green zones while rest of the seven districts in Jammu region and Bandipora district have been categorised as orange zones.

The government has asked the people to follow the SOPs for respective zones or face penal action in case of any violation.

Red zones are the ones with a large number of coronavirus cases while the orange zones have lesser positive cases. A green zone is one that has not reported any Covid-19 positive case in 28 days.