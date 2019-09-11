Plastic, cow and ohm: Modi's appeal to the country

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to shun single-use plastic, which, he said, posed a grave danger to the environment and caused the death of the animals.

Modi also stressed the importance of cows for the country and said that the words 'cow' and 'ohm' were anathema to some people, who felt that they signified backwardness.

Speaking at a function in Mathura, about 400 kilometres from here, the Prime Minister also referred to the menace of terrorism and said that its roots could be traced to Pakistan.

''We should try to rid our homes, offices, and neighbourhoods of the single-use plastic by October 2...it is essential to ensure a good future for our next generation,'' Modi said.

He said that the plastic, that could not be re-cycled would be used in cement factories and construction of roads. The PM also appealed to the voluntary organisations, self-help groups, youth clubs, women's clubs and individuals to join the campaign against single-use plastic.

Modi referred to the importance of the cattle in the country and said that there were people, for whom the word 'cow' meant backwardness. ''It seems some people are shocked as they have been electrocuted when we utter the words cow and ohm...these are the people, who have ruined the country,'' he said.

The prime minister said that the world today faced the problem of terrorism. ''Terrorism is breeding in our neighbourhood...we are capable of dealing with it,'' he added.

He also launched the National Animal Disease Control Program, which was aimed at saving the animals, which consumed the plastic thrown on the roads.

Modi also said that his government had been able to do several important works during its one hundred days in office.