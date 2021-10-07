PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA oxygen plants to nation

PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA oxygen plants to nation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 11:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM-CARES across 35 States and Union Territories at AIIMS Rishikesh. 

More to follow...

Narendra Modi
AIIMS
Uttarakhand

