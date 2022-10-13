PM Modi greeted with 'Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya' slogans in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Modi greeted with 'Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya' slogans in HP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 12:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was greeted with "Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya" slogans in Himachal Pradesh's Una.

PM Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

The train will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.

The new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration, officials said.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

(With inputs from PTI)

