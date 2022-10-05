PM Modi greets people on Dussehra

PM Modi greets people on Dussehra

PM will attend the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2022, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 10:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.

In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

The prime minister will be inaugurating AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Dussehra

What's Brewing

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 