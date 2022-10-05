PM Modi greets people on Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.

In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

सभी देशवासियों को विजय के प्रतीक-पर्व विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में साहस, संयम और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022

The prime minister will be inaugurating AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.