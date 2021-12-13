PM Modi pays tribute to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

PM pays tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

  Dec 13 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. 

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

