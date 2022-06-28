PM Modi urges G7 to tap India's agriculture talent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested to the G7 to develop a structured system for use of the agricultural talent of India in the bloc’s member nations.

He also sought G7's cooperation to keep the value chain of fertilisers smooth on a global scale.

The prime minister was speaking at a session on food security and gender equality held on the sideline of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

Modi noted that India had immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills had helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7. “Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries?” he said. “With the help of traditional talent of India's farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries.”

Also read: PM seeks investment from G7 nations to support India's clean energy transition

The prime minister articulated India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“India has always been in favour of peace. Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” said Modi.

He also stated that the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geopolitical tension between Russia and the western nations arising out of it was not just limited to Europe. “The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries. The energy and security of developing countries are particularly at risk,” he said.

The prime minister also stated that India had supplied food grains to many countries in need, including about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months.