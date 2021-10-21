PM Modi visits Delhi's RML hospital as India's vaccination programme crosses 100-crore landmark

PM visits hospital as India crosses 100 cr vaccinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

Modi interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

