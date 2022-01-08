PM security breach: Ferozepur SSP among 7 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred seven IPS officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur.

IPS officer Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Ferozepur, has been posted as Commandant 3rd IRB, Ludhiana.

Narinder Bhargav will be the new SSP Ferozepur.

Hans was Ferozepur SSP during the Wednesday “security lapse” in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover.

The convoy on its way to Hussainiwala was stuck due to a blockade by protesters, forcing Modi to return from the poll-bound state without attending any event or a rally.

Also read: PM Modi's security breach: Supreme Court directs Punjab HC Registrar General to preserve travel records

Hans along with several senior police and civil officials had appeared on Friday in Ferozepur before a three-member panel formed by the Union Home Ministry to inquire into the "serious lapses" in Modi's security.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) chief Surjeet Singh Phul, whose union had blocked the road in Ferozepur, said it was the SSP Ferozepur who had informed them Narendra Modi was coming by road but “we thought it was a bluff to get the road vacated.”

Also read: 1987-batch IPS officer V K Bhawra made Punjab's new police chief

Meanwhile, other police officers who have been transferred are Naunihal Singh who has been appointed as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

AK Mittal has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Roopnagar, while Sukhchain Singh has been posted as Amritsar Commissioner.

Nanak Singh has been appointed as SSP Gurdaspur and Alka Meena will be SSP Barnala.

Two PPS officers Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and Kuljit Singh have been given new additional and new posting orders.

Check out latest videos from DH: