Police arrests two accused in Srinagar grenade attack case

Police arrested two accused using technology to crack Sunday’s Amira Kadal grenade blast case in which two civilians, including a young girl, were killed while nearly three dozen persons were injured.

A police spokesperson said that based on the technical evidence like analysis of the CCTV footage of crime scene, CCTV footage in Srinagar city, cell tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and by examination of some eyewitnesses, the case was solved.

“Based on these, the police was able to identify two accused who came on a two wheeler without number-plate and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act. During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area (in old city),” he said.

Also Read: 'Brainwashed' youngsters throwing grenades in busy public places in Kashmir: Senior Army Chief

Police identified the first accused as Mohammad Bariq, who was arrested from Khanyar and his initial examination led to the arrest of the second accused identified as Fazil Nabi. The two wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized, police said.

“It came out that the accused had thrown the grenade on the directions of active terrorists in Kashmir. The plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and it exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine work,” the spokesperson said.

Further, it was also found that this particular area was chosen due to the omnipresent chaos and turbulent traffic in this stretch of area due to unorganised vendors and stalls on the road.

Last year on August 10, ten civilians were injured in a grenade attack at the same location. Later on January 25 this year, a police officer and three civilians were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at the same spot.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: