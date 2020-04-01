Police make violators wear coronavirus helmet

Police here found a novel way on Wednesday to “punish” violators of Section 144.

As hundreds of people came out on the streets defying the prohibitory orders, police caught those who were on two-wheelers without any valid reasons and made them wear coronavirus masks and hold a placard that read “Don’t come out and go near coronavirus.”

Police took the stop after too many vehicles on the Padi flyover here on Wednesday morning resulted in a traffic jam. As things threatened to go out of control, the men in khaki stopped vehicles and asked them the purpose of going out.

After finding out that many had just come without any valid reasons, they stopped two-wheelers and asked the rider and pillion to wear coronavirus masks and hold a placard. In some places, the violators were made to squat on the road as well.

The action came as Tamil Nadu police booked more than 1 lakh people for violating Sec 144 in the first week of the lockdown due to COVID-19.