Police, protestors clash in Anand hours before Amit Shah's visit

Police clashed with a group of protestors from the minority community in Gujarat's Anand, hours before Union Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the district.

Shah is in Anand to preside over the 41st annual convocation of the Institute of Rural Management.

According to police, at around 1 am last night in Borsad, two groups from different religious communities argued over a property. The spat turned violent as it took communal overturn and riots broke out. Police used teargas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Police said that a rumour about the arrest of two persons from the minority community may have incited the violence.

Anand district superintendent of police Ajit Rajian told DH that the situation was under control. He said that over a dozen persons have been rounded up for the violence and an FIR for an attempt to murder, among other charges were being filed. He said that two policemen were injured in the incident while one of them was grievously injured with a sharp weapon.