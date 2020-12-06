Policeman, civilian injured in Srinagar militant attack

After they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared to be out of danger medically

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 06 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A policeman and a civilian were injured when militants attacked a police party at Sazgaripora area of Hawal in Old City Srinagar on Sunday.

Reports said that militants fired at a naka party of police at Sazgaripora, Hawal in which a constable of police station Zadibal and a civilian were injured.

The injured policeman was identified as Farooq Ahmed and the civilian as Muneer Ahmed. Both received injuries in legs and were evacuated to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated as out of danger, reports added.

Soon after the attack, senior police officials rushed to the spot and the area was sealed while a manhunt launched to nab the attackers.

