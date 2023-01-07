UP: Policeman dies in truck-car collision

Policeman killed in truck-car collision in UP's Pratapgarh

Raghuvanshi was posted as SHO of Kotwali police station Paraygraj

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Jan 07 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 16:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A policeman died when his car collided with a truck here on Saturday, an official said.

The incident happened in an area under Antu Police station when the victim, inspector Amar Singh Raghuvanshi (55), was on his way to Raebareli to record his statement in a court regarding a case, he said.

Raghuvanshi was posted as SHO of Kotwali police station Paraygraj, Station House Officer (Antu) Pradeep Kumar said.

He was removed from the mangled vehicle and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled from the spot with the vehicle, Kumar said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
Accident
India News

