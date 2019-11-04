Pollution Effect: UP too goes for 'odd-even' scheme

As the AQI (air quality index) reached dangerous levels in several districts and cities, Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to implement the 'odd-even' scheme in the state to control the increasing pollution levels.

UP minister for transport Dara Singh Chauhan said here that the traffic police had been directed to implement the 'odd-even' scheme in the state.

''The concerned authorities will decide from when and how to implement the scheme,'' the minister said.

He said that the decision was taken in view of the rising pollution levels in large parts in the state. ''We expect that the decision will result in decreased levels of pollution in the state,'' Chauhan added.

The state government has also imposed fines on the farmers, who were found to have burnt farm residue in their fields. ''Fines have been imposed on the farmers for stubble burning in some districts....we are monitoring the situation,'' a senior government official here said.

The official said that FIRs were also lodged against such farmers. ''District officials have been directed to ensure that farm residues are not burnt in the fields,'' he added.

The government has also imposed fines on the institutions and companies, which were found to be violating the laws concerning pollution.

The AQI levels attained dangerous levels in several areas in the state on Monday. Baghpat, about 50 kilometres from here, was the most polluted town in the country on Monday with an AQI level of over 500.

The AQI levels in the state capital of Lucknow hovered around 400. It also remained dangerously high in Varanasi, Noida, Greater Noida, Agra and many other places, sources said.