Poster war intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, Congress puts up posters branding Yogi, BJP leaders 'rioters'

Barely hours after a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader put up posters of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singer, who was convicted for rape, and rape accused saffron party leader Chinmayananda beside the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters, the Congress too put up posters of some prominent UP BJP leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning their role in past communal riots in the state.

''Janata mange jawab....in dangaiyon se kab hogi wasooli'' (the people seem answers....when will these rioters be forces to pay?), the posters said.

The posters contained the pictures of Adityanath, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP leaders Suresh Rana, Sangeet Som and saffron leader Sadhvi Prachi.

The posters quoted from the election affidavit of the chief minister to brand him as an accused in the Gorakhpur riots in 2007. The BJP government had in 2017 denied sanction to prosecute the chief minister in the case.

Rana and Som were accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots, that claimed 60 lives and displaced thousands of others.

Although the posters did not mention by whom were they put up, state Congress leaders admitted that they were put by their party workers.

The police, however, moved quickly and removed the posters.

The administration had a few days back put huge hoardings at important crossings and thoroughfares in the city containing names and addresses of 57 anti-CAA protesters.

The hoardings were still there but according to the sources they were likely to be removed before the Allahabad high court's deadline of Monday.

The UP government has challenged the HC order in the supreme court and its petition was likely to be heard the apex court next week.

As many as 21 people were killed and around one thousand arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state in December last year.