Power supply in Mumbai, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Maharashtra energy minister Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour.

The electricity supply was interrupted during maintenance and repair work at circuit one of 400 KV GIS centre, he said.

"Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane," Raut said.

For Mumbai power outage live updates, click here.

The minister said Mahavitran staffers are working on a war footing basis to address the problem and power supply will be restored in the next one hour.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line got tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai.

"Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour," he tweeted.