Prime Minister Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2021, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 13:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said the former UP chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. 

"I wish him a healthy and long life," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among other leaders who wished Yadav included Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. Wishing Lord Ram to give you good health and long life," Adityanath tweeted.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav also extended greetings and wished him a long and healthy life.

"The source of inspiration and energy for all of us, flag bearer of social justice and the one who wrote the story of sensitive politics due to his people's struggles. May you live long, stay healthy and give direction to the country and society," he said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had told PTI that Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday will be celebrated with simplicity at the SP headquarters in Lucknow and Akhilesh Yadav will also be present there.

