Prison inmates stage protest over 'poor food quality' in Patna, report sought

Inmates of Phulwari Sharif Prison in the Bihar capital staged a protest over the alleged poor quality of food served to them, following which the Patna district administration sought a report from the jail superintendent, officials said on Sunday.

Some inmates of the prison on Saturday staged the protest, and were joined by more prisoners, prompting the jail authorities to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control, a senior official of the jail administration said.

Also Read | At least eight killed in 'terrible' prison fire amid Iran protests

No inmate, however, was injured in the incident, he claimed.

A day after the incident, the Patna district administration on Sunday sought a detailed report of the incident from the jail superintendent.

"I have sought a detailed report from the jail superintendent in connection with yesterday's incident. The jailer has also been instructed to address the grievances of inmates at the earliest," Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told PTI.

When asked about the food quality issue, he said, "Let the jail superintendent submit his report."