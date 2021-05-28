Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of following 'dictatorship'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of pursuing dictatorship after the Essential Services Maintenance Act was extended for the third time in the state.

She said the Yogi government is following policies aimed at suppressing democratic rights of employees.

"The UP government is following the dictatorship. A number of demands of employee organisations of the state are pending. Instead of sitting and talking to them, the government has extended ESMA in the state for the third time" Priyanka said in her Facebook post.

"The government policies are against the democratic rights of employees," she added.

The state government had on Thursday extended the ESMA in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations and local authorities under it, for a period of six months A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

The Act gives police the powers to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act.

The Uttar Pradesh government had initially invoked the ESMA in the state in May 2020 for a period of six months. It subsequently extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020.