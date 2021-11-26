Priyanka to meet kin of those killed in UP village

Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of those killed in UP village

Phoolchand, his wife, daughter and son were allegedly hacked to death in their house in the Gohri village on Thursday over a property dispute

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 26 2021, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 11:06 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Prayagraj on Friday evening to meet the family whose four members were found murdered.

Phoolchand, his wife, daughter and son were allegedly hacked to death in their house in the Gohri village on Thursday over a property dispute.

The local people claimed that the police were delaying action in the case.

According to party sources, Priyanka will meet the other family members and extend her support to them.

