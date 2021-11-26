Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of those killed in UP village

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Prayagraj on Friday evening to meet the family whose four members were found murdered.
Phoolchand, his wife, daughter and son were allegedly hacked to death in their house in the Gohri village on Thursday over a property dispute.
The local people claimed that the police were delaying action in the case.
According to party sources, Priyanka will meet the other family members and extend her support to them.
