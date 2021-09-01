Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani died in Srinagar after prolonged illness.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

