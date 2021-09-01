Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away

Pro-Pak separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 01 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 23:41 ist
Syed Ali Geelani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani died in Srinagar after prolonged illness.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

More to follow...

India
Kashmir
Syed Ali Geelani

