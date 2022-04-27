Protest marches in Alwar against temple demolitions

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 27 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 12:26 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

Several Hindu Mahasangathans held protest marches on Wednesday in view of the temple demolitions in Alwar, Rajasthan.

"We are holding this march to prevent Rajasthan government from propagating appeasement politics. In our memorandum we have demanded strict action against involved officers, construction of the demolished temple...CM Gehlot should resign too," BJP MP Balak Nath told ANI.

The temple and other structures were demolished last week in Alwar district's Rajgarh with officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

More to follow...

Rajasthan
communal clash
India News

