Protests to go on till laws are officially revoked: SKM

Protests to continue till farm laws are officially repealed: SKM

SKM will hold another meeting on November 27 on further developments

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 21 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 14:50 ist
Farmers attend Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Farmer representatives will continue protests and pre-planned programs till the three farm laws are officially repealed, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated after a meeting at Singhu border on Sunday.

The farmer leaders are firm on the earlier declared agenda that their protest will continue till there is a legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) and the farm laws are repealed in a constitutional manner in the Parliament.

SKM’s pre-decided programs include Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament on November 29, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said in a press briefing at the Singhu border.

Rajewal also said that SKM will hold another meeting on November 27 to discuss further developments.

The meeting was attended by 40 members including Balveer Rajewal, Gurunam Singh Chadhuni, Manjit Rai Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav.

Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key organisations leading the agitation, was not in attendance as he is currently in Lucknow.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Singhu border
Farm Bills
farm laws
India News
SKM

Related videos

What's Brewing

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 