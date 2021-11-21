Protests to continue till farm laws are officially repealed: SKM

Farmer representatives will continue protests and pre-planned programs till the three farm laws are officially repealed, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated after a meeting at Singhu border on Sunday.

The farmer leaders are firm on the earlier declared agenda that their protest will continue till there is a legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) and the farm laws are repealed in a constitutional manner in the Parliament.

SKM’s pre-decided programs include Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament on November 29, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said in a press briefing at the Singhu border.

Rajewal also said that SKM will hold another meeting on November 27 to discuss further developments.

The meeting was attended by 40 members including Balveer Rajewal, Gurunam Singh Chadhuni, Manjit Rai Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav.

Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key organisations leading the agitation, was not in attendance as he is currently in Lucknow.

