Punjab: Court sends Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri murder accused to 7-day police remand

Amritsar,
  Nov 05 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 15:57 ist
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead while he was taking part in a protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here sent the main accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, 31, was presented before the court amid tight security.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest.

He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

Singh was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city. 

