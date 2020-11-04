Punjab farm protests continuing at 32 railway premises, says national transporter

With farmers continuing to block railway tracks and sitting at stations in different parts of Punjab in their protest against farm bills, the Indian Railways on wednesday said that it has already suffered loss of Rs 1200 crore.

Despite Punjab government's request to the Centre to operate trains in the state to ensure smooth movement of goods, the Railways says the farmers sitting on tracks or station premises at 32 places.

According to data from the national transporter, till date, more than 2225 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated due to the blockages caused by the protestors. Around 1350 have been forced to be cancelled or diverted, they said.

"Loss already expected to have crossed Rs 1200 crore as agitators haveÂ continued dharna at platforms/near the railway track. Train movement had to be suspended due to operational and safety considerations as agitators have suddenly stopped some train movements and sporadic blockade continued at various places especially around Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda," an official said.

"Due to the continued blockages at sections of tracks in Punjab, there has been a major adverse impact on freight movement and hence on availability of vital commodities for farm, industrial and infrastructure sector as well," the official said.

Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had written to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking assurance about the safety of tracks and running staff to resume operations. While Punjab government claims that many places railway tracks are free, the Railways says safety of its properties and staff top priority.

The farmers' agitation in Punjab began around September 24 when they started blocking railway tracks and stations demanding the repeal of new three agriculture-related bills.

The three farm laws include Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers'' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Farmers in Punjab have expressed apprehension that the Centre''s farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.