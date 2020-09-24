Punjab: Four killed in Mohali building collapse

Four people, including three labourers, were killed after a double-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday morning.

Four persons died in the incident which took place in Mohali's Dera Bassi, said officials.

Earlier, three bodies of labourers were taken out of the debris while the owner of the building, Hardev Singh (72), who suffered head injuries, was rushed to a hospital.

The owner succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in Chandigarh.

Other deceased were identified as Gopi (60), Raju (46) and Ramesh (45), said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

Four other labourers who were working around the building survived, a spokesperson said.

The rescue operation lasted four hours and a team of the National Disaster Response Force was deployed to find anyone trapped under the debris.

The two-storey commercial building collapsed after the roof of an under-construction shop on the second floor caved at around 9.30 am at Mira Malli Mohalla, said officials.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident and Dera Bassi Subdivisional Magistrate Kuldeep Bawa has been asked to submit a report within 10 days, officials said.