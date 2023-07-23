Punjab Police foils trans-border smuggling bid, recovers 20 kg heroin

The Punjab police foiled a trans-border smuggling attempt and arrested two persons with 20 kilograms of heroin in Fazilka district, officials said on Sunday.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Subeg Singh, a resident of Lakhmir Ke Uttar village, and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of Mansa village in Fazilka.
The police received a tip-off that Pakistan-based smugglers would drop a large heroin consignment from across the border using drones and that the duo would come to collect it, Yadav said. Based on the information, teams of the state special operation cell (SSOC) carried out an extensive operation at Haste ke Road near Rano village, the DGP said.
After seeing the police team in the area, the duo tried to flee on their motorbike but the police apprehended them following a brief scuffle, he added.
Ten packets of heroin, weighing 20 kg, were recovered from the accused, the police said.
Fazilka Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Lakbhir Singh said further investigation is underway to find out if other people were involved in this drug supply chain, adding that more arrests are expected.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the AIG said.
