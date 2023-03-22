Punjab Police team reaches Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar; lookout notice issued

A team of Punjab Police arrived at Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon, PTI reported.
Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against the pro-Khalistani sympathiser who was earlier declared a fugitive. Pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires were also released to expedite his arrest.
VIDEO | Punjab Police team reaches Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/F0NGbeVkU4
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2023
More to follow…
