Punjab Police team reaches Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar; lookout notice issued

A team of Punjab Police arrived at Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon, PTI reported.

Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against the pro-Khalistani sympathiser who was earlier declared a fugitive. Pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires were also released to expedite his arrest.

VIDEO | Punjab Police team reaches Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/F0NGbeVkU4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2023

More to follow…

