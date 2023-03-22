Police at Amritpal's residence; lookout notice issued

Punjab Police team reaches Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar; lookout notice issued

Pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires were also released to expedite his arrest

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 22 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 14:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A team of Punjab Police arrived at Amritpal Singh's residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon, PTI reported.

Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against the pro-Khalistani sympathiser who was earlier declared a fugitive. Pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires were also released to expedite his arrest. 

More to follow…
 

Amritpal Singh
Punjab
Khalistan
India News

